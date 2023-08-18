Waukee football enters 3rd season since 'split'

The Warriors have combined to go just 6-12 the previous two seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAUKEE, Iowa — Before the Waukee Community School District split into two high schools, Waukee High School had recorded 10 straight winning seasons. In the two years since "the split," Waukee has gone just 6-12.

For the Warriors, it's essentially been a rebuild with a new coaching staff while losing players to Waukee Northwest.

Despite the recent struggles, Waukee isn't letting the rebuild limit their potential this season.

"In the offseason we thought timelines don't matter," said head coach Gabe Bakker." Because each group of kids is different. You know, we don't want to put a timeframe on it, and then be a disservice to our to our seniors into these kids on this team."

The ultimate goal is to return to the playoffs, a destination they just missed out on last year, but it's still a day-by-day process.

"We coach each one like it's our last and try to give them the best experiences possible," Bakker said. "We'll just kind of see where it shakes out record wise at the end."