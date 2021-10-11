Winterset Huskies take practice inside ahead of first trip to the UNI Dome

The Winterset Huskies have never been to the UNI Dome. That changes on November 11 as they take on CR Xavier in the 4A Semifinals.

WINTERSET, Iowa — On a wet and rainy day in Winterset, you’ll find the Huskies hustling inside the gym.

“Staying loose and genuinely like to be around each other, so their energy has been good from that coach speak you wish they had that laser focus,” Said Head Coach Zach Sweeney.

Even without the rain outside, indoors would be the place to be. After all, that’s where Winterset’s next game will be played.

“This whole week I’ve been saying is it Thursday yet, is it Thursday yet like I’m ready to go,” said senior linebacker and running back, Blake Bellamy.

Coach Sweeney has been coaching at Winterset for more than two decades. He’s seen and done it all, well almost everything.

“Right out of the gates it’s going to be a little daunting,” said Sweeney.

That’s because Thursday night will be the first time Winterset has set foot in the UNI Dome.

Senior running back, Dawson Forgy said, “It’s just something together to do, is just an incredible feeling.”

The team is buzzing…

“We’re all pumped up,” said Blake Bellamy.

So is the school…

“Walk by the junior high kids giving me fist bumps it’s awesome,” said Forgy.

As is all of Winterset.

“You go to Hy-Vee, go to the Subway whatever people are shaking your hands, high-fiving you, it’s awesome,” said Forgy.

Bellamy said, “I’m always talking at least to somebody about going to the Dome, so everybody is excited for us.”

Many congrats to the football team on their win last night! On to 4A semifinals at the DOME. Game will be Nov. 11 at 7 PM. Shirt sale is open until 9 AM Monday!

Go Huskies; we are so proud of all the work you have put in!#wintersethuskypride pic.twitter.com/l8u8AplBsd — WintersetSchools (@WintersetSchool) November 6, 2021

But it’s one thing to get there, it’s another to perform in the Dome.

“Right out of the gate we showed them a couple of clips of the movie “Hoosiers” where they’re measuring the rim is ten feet, the free-throw line. Ironically when I polled them afterwards, more guys had seen “Hoosiers” than had been to the UNI Dome so it will be a little awe-inspiring we hope to get there a little early let them get the taste of it,” said Sweeney.

Watching the Huskies, you can tell, they’ll have some bite to go with their bark heading into the Dome.

“Let the chips fall where they may, so hopefully we’re not supposed to be here but we are, be proud embrace all the stuff going on but you know, let’s not be satisfied,” said Sweeney.