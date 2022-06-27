Iowa Hall of Pride to close its doors June 30, transition to online experience

The Iowa Hall of Pride will transition to an online experience, Achieve, run by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — After 17 years, the Iowa Hall of Pride is closing its doors on June 30.

The Iowa Hall of Pride is an interactive museum run by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The museum celebrates former Iowa students who excelled in sports, on stage or in their communities.

Over the years, the museum has been a prime field trip location for students across the state, as well as a family-friendly outing for individuals of all ages.

"Our appreciation goes to anyone who visited, volunteered, and supported the Hall of Pride in any way since our opening under Jack Lashier and Bernie Saggau," the Iowa Hall of Pride said in a Facebook post.

THANK YOU from the Iowa Hall of Pride. After all the memories and events, we are sad to see our physical location in downtown Des Moines close on June 30. Look to @IHSAA Achieve to celebrate our message for Iowans in the future.https://t.co/GFaZAWript pic.twitter.com/hME2oCQbFc — Iowa Hall of Pride (@iowahallofpride) June 24, 2022

The Hall of Pride plans to transition to an IHSAA online program, Achieve, to continue the museum's mission.

IHSAA responded on Twitter to complaints about the museum's closing, citing challenges the Hall of Pride has encountered.