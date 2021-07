State baseball: Van Meter, Unity Christian, Camanche and Centerville win Class 2A quarterfinal matchups

Camanche will take on Centerville and Van Meter will face Unity Christian in Wednesday's semifinals.

CARROLL, Iowa — Tuesday, July 27

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Van Meter 9, Davis County 6

Unity Christian 6, Clarinda 2

Camanche 18, Denver 1

Centerville 10, New Hampton 0

Wednesday, July 28

Class 1A Semifinals (Carroll)

10:00 a.m. — No. 1 St. Mary's, Remsen vs. No. 4 Kee, Lansing

12:00 p.m. — No. 2 St. Albert, Council Bluffs vs. No. 6 Alburnett

Class 2A Semifinals (Carroll)

6:00 p.m. — No. 1 Van Meter vs. No. 4 Unity Christian, Orange City

8:00 p.m. — No. 2 Centerville vs. No. 3 Camanche

Class 3A Quarterfinals (Iowa City)

10:00 a.m. — No. 4 Central DeWitt vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock

12:00 p.m. —No. 1 Marion vs. No. 8 ADM, Adel

6:00 p.m. — No. 2 Xavier, Cedar Rapids vs. No. 7 MOC-Floyd Valley

8:00 p.m. — No. 3 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque vs. No. 6 Winterset