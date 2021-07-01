x
High School

Johnston Dragons beat Ankeny 5-0 in Class 4A baseball semifinals

Johnston will play Pleasant Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer was out at the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field to watch the games. Here are the scores for Friday and the schedule for Saturday's championship games. 

Friday, July 30

Class 3A Semifinals

Marion 9, Central DeWitt 2 (BOX SCORE)

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 10, vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7 (BOX SCORE

Class 4A Semifinals

Pleasant Valley 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7 (BOX SCORE)

Johnston 5, Ankeny 0 

Find more scores by clicking/tapping here. 

Saturday, July 31

12:00 p.m. — No. 1 Marion vs. No. 3 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

2:30 p.m. — No. 1 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 3 Johnston

