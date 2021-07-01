Johnston Dragons beat Ankeny 5-0 in Class 4A baseball semifinals

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer was out at the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field to watch the games. Here are the scores for Friday and the schedule for Saturday's championship games.
Friday, July 30
Class 3A Semifinals
Marion 9, Central DeWitt 2 (BOX SCORE)
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 10, vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7 (BOX SCORE)
Class 4A Semifinals
Pleasant Valley 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7 (BOX SCORE)
Johnston 5, Ankeny 0
Saturday, July 31
12:00 p.m. — No. 1 Marion vs. No. 3 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
2:30 p.m. — No. 1 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 3 Johnston