Waukee Northwest, Winterset capture state softball titles

FORT DODGE, Iowa — To see all scores from the 2022 state softball tournament, click here.

It was championship Thursday at the Iowa state softball tournament in Fort Dodge for Classes 4A and 5A. See how each team stacked up, and which players made the All-Tournament teams.

The Class 5A matchup featured the challenger No. 3 Waukee Northwest against the tournament top seed and defending state champion, Fort Dodge.

The Waukee Northwest Wolves got on the board first in the fifth inning thanks to Kiana Carnes.

The Wolves were able to hang on to their lead, winning their first ever state softball title, 2-0.

Class 5A All-Tournament Team Selections

Lucy Porter

Zuri Patterson

Mariah Myers

Ava Smith

Karly Ricketts

Gianna Lara

Maura Chalupa

Tory Bennett

Kiana Carnes

Jalen Adams

Captain: Maddie Oetzmann

In Class 4A, top seed Winterset took on No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes.

The game was scoreless up until the third inning, where the Winterset Huskies upped the aggression to put them in the lead.

DCG answered in the fourth inning. They got the obstruction call, tieing the game at one.

In the next inning, Winterset got the separation they needed with a two-run homer from Neela Applegate, bringing the score to 3-1.

The Huskies kept DCG at bay, eventually capturing the Class 4A state title, 3-1.

Class 4A All-Tournament Team Selections