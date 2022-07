2022 state softball scores and brackets

All games are being played at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 18

No. 1 Fort Dodge 12, No. 8 Waukee 0

No. 2 Muscatine 4, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 0

No. 3 Waukee Northwest 4, No. 6 Linn-Mar 0

No. 4 West Des Moines Valley 7, No. 5 Southeast Polk 5

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20

No. 1 Fort Dodge vs. No. 4 West Des Moines Valley, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Muscatine vs. No. 3 Waukee Northwest, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Winterset 10, No. 8 Burlington 2

No. 5 Carlisle 8, No. 4 Norwalk 4

No. 7 North Scott 2, No. 2 ADM 1

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 9, No. 6 Indianola 3

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20

No. 1 Winterset vs. No. 5 Carlisle, 11:30 a.m.

No. 7 North Scott vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:30 p.m.

No. 1 Mount Vernon 3, No. 8 Wahlert Catholic 1

No. 4 Saydel 3, No. 5 Davis County 1

No. 2 Assumption 12, No. 7 Ballard 2

No. 3 Williamsburg 5, No. 6 Sioux Center 1

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20

No. 1 Mount Vernon vs. No. 4 Saydel, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Assumption vs. No. 3 Williamsburg, 5 p.m.

No. 2 North Union 4, No. 7 Louisa-Muscatine 3

No. 6 Wilton 7, No. 3 Logan-Magnolia 4

No. 1 Central Springs 6, No. 8 Mount Ayr 0

No. 4 Regina Catholic, No. 5 Van Meter 5

Semfinals: Wednesday, July 20

No. 2 North Union vs. No. 6 Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

No. 1 Central Springs vs. No. 4 Regina Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 North Linn vs. No. 8 Newman Catholic, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Remsen, St. Mary's vs. No. 5 Southeast Warren, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Newell-Fonda vs. No. 7 Martensdale St-Marys, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Lisbon vs. No. 6 Twin Cedars, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20

Semfinal No. 1, 7 p.m.