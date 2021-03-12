x
Waukee Northwest girls basketball to battle Waukee in first doubleheader Friday

The Wolves tip off against the Warriors at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Northwest will battle Waukee High School Friday night in the first-ever basketball doubleheader between the two teams.

The Northwest girls may be the new team in town, but they have plenty of players that made the move from the Waukee High squad that won last year's state championship.

It might be a little strange walking into their old gym, but players and coaches alike are excited for the rivalry match.

The girls game starts at 6:15 p.m. while the boys tip off at 7:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring a toy to the game to support Toys for Tots.

Tickets can be bought online here. There will be no ticket sales at the door.

