New Iowa Wild coach may be a familiar face to some fans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Wild will be under a new head coach next season.

Former Minnesota Wild assistant coach Brett McLean will be taking over the team, Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced Tuesday.

During his past three seasons with Minnesota, McClean helped the team secure playoff berths three straight times and totaled a 134-63-23 record over that span.

It's not his first time with the Iowa Wild, though: he spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the team starting in 2017.

Before his career as a coach, McClean played professionally as a forward for 18 seasons, compiling 1,111 games across seven different leagues.

Now, McLean is ready to use his experience to usher in a new era for the team.

"There are so many fantastic prospects," McLean said. "The American Hockey League is so much fun because they're so eager and they have a lot to learn, but they are ready to learn. I think another factor which makes this exciting for myself is I know the way Bill Guerin, Dean Evason and everybody wants our players to play with the Minnesota Wild. I've been in those rooms. I've been in those meetings so I really feel like that can help."