The puck for the Iowa Wild drops for the first time in almost a year

The Iowa Wild begin their 2021 season at Wells Fargo Arena this Friday

It's hockey time!

For the seventh straight year, the Iowa Wild begin their season at Wells Fargo Arena welcoming the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. It has been almost a year since the last time this home crowd has been able to cheer on the Iowa Wild.

"We're blessed to have fans," states Media Relations Manger, Ben Gislason.

There will be limited capacity for fans to attend this weekend, and they are keeping people away from the glass for the safety of the players.