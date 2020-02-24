How to watch the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Both will be honored at an event at the Staples Center on Monday

LOS ANGELES — The memorial service for NBA All-star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna will be held on Monday.

The event will be live streamed on ABC Live at 12 p.m. CST. Gianna and Kobe were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. The father and daughter were buried in a private ceremony two weeks ago.

The "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the center where Bryant played his entire professional basketball career.

Organizers have distributed 20,000 tickets for the event and police are urging those that do not have tickets not to show up. The screens outside the arena and at nearby restaurants will not broadcast the service. Pedestrian traffic will not be allowed in the area for those without tickets.

More information is coming to light about the helicopter pilot who flew the nine passengers last month.

According to ABC News, the pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, was reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record.