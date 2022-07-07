Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend: Schedule, events and updates

The cashless event will feature the only doubleheader on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, with events spanning from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWTON, Iowa — For IndyCar racers and fans, it's time to start your engines.

Hy-Vee's IndyCar Race Weekend starts Friday at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. The racing doubleheader includes the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 (250 laps) at 3 p.m. Saturday and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (300 laps) Sunday at 2 p.m.

"Mentally it's very tough, physically as well because it's a place where you're constantly turning," four-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves said of the two-race turnaround.

Whether it's races, food or family-friendly entertainment, the weekend will bring both drivers and fans out in huge numbers.

The event will be cashless. All weekend long, there will be 50 food trucks on site competing for a cash prize in the Hy-Vee Food Truck Challenge, as well as Hy-Vee "mini marts" for any essentials visitors might need.

"This upcoming race is a whole different level with all the concerts and everything going on," driver Graham Rahal said. "It's gonna blow everybody out of the water, and probably every other race of the year, aside from the [Indy] 500, out of the water. So, we're excited for that."

Friday, July 22

2 p.m. Gates open and Free Family Friday begins

2:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

5:30 p.m. Track opens for fans to cross

6 p.m. Autograph session for NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights drivers

Saturday, July 23

8 a.m. Gates open

8:30 a.m. Indy Lights Qualifying

11:15 a.m. Indy Lights race

1 p.m. Tim McGraw concert

3 p.m. Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 race

5:30 p.m. Florida Georgia Line Concert

Sunday, July 24

9 a.m. Gates open

12:10 p.m. Gwen Stefani concert

2 p.m. Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 race

5:15 p.m. Blake Shelton Concert



This is quite possibly the coolest activation I’ve seen at a race track. @hyvee has set up “Mini Marts” for campers to get their essentials during @INDYCARatIowa. Hy-Vee Aisles Online allows to order what you want and get it delivered to the Mini Mart!#indycar #hyvee #camping pic.twitter.com/lnfXQv4rON — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) July 21, 2022