IHSAA approves NIL compensation for high school athletes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's high school athletes have joined the ranks of those permitted to gain compensation from their name, image and likeness.

The Iowa High School Athletic Associated released updated NIL guidelines on Aug. 17 for high school students.

According to the ISHAA's updated handbook, compensation can't be reliant on athletic success, be used as an incentive to attend certain schools or be provided by schools or by "an agent of the schools."

Here are the guidelines for athletes seeking compensation:

The student should not use the IHSAA or member school marks or logos in any NIL activity.

The student should not wear apparel or equipment which includes the IHSAA logo or member school marks or logos for the purpose of any NIL activity.

Student should not reference the IHSAA or member school name or mascot for the purpose of any NIL activity.

The student should not use a member school’s facilities for the purpose of NIL activity.

The student should not promote activities nor products associated with the following: gaming/gambling; alcoholic beverages, tobacco, cannabis, or related products; banned or illegal substances; adult entertainment products or services; or weapons (e.g., firearms).

The student and his/her family should seek guidance from his/her member school.

The student and his/her family should seek their own legal counsel and tax advice when considering any NIL activity.

The student and his/her family should contact the NCAA, NJCAA, and/or NAIA to ensure any NIL activity does not jeopardize collegiate eligibility.