Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA's 1st 9OT game

Iowa plays Illinois Nov. 20. The Hawkeyes narrowly defeated Penn State earlier this month.
Credit: AP
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) celebrates after catching a pass for a 2-point conversion in the ninth overtime to defeat Penn State 20-18 in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. 

The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season. 

Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16. 

Noah Cain kept the game alive with a 2-point run of his own before Peters and Washington combined to end it in the ninth OT.

