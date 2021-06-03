Jordan Bohannon back at practice for Hawkeyes basketball team

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said Thursday the sixth-year guard is a "full go".

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from May 24

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery said Thursday that senior guard Jordan Bohannon is a "full go" for the start of offseason workouts after recovering from a May 23 incident in Iowa City.

Bohannon suffered what the school called a "serious head injury" in the altercation. But McCaffery told reporters on Thursday, the day the Hawkeyes begin their offseason workouts, that Bohannon is back practicing with his teammates.

“I think he’s in a really good place. Obviously it was an unfortunate situation,” McCaffery said. “I think he’s done really well with how he’s dealt with it.”'

Bohannon, who agreed to return for his sixth season in April after a major roster upheaval, is the school's all-time leader with 143 games played, 639 assists and 364 made three-pointers.

He's expected to be a leader for a team that lost national player of the year Luka Garza to graduation and, potentially, fellow senior Joe Wieskamp to professional basketball.