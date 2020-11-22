Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

Spencer Petras threw for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead Iowa over Penn State 41-21.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Spencer Petras threw for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead Iowa over Penn State 41-21.

Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson combined for 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, who won their third straight and snapped a six-game losing streak to Penn State.

Iowa led 31-7 midway through the third quarter before Sean Clifford replaced Will Levis at quarterback for Penn State. Clifford completed a pair of touchdown passes that cut Iowa’s lead to 10 with just over a quarter left.