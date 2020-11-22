x
Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

Spencer Petras threw for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead Iowa over Penn State 41-21.
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) tackles Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Spencer Petras threw for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead Iowa over Penn State 41-21. 

Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson combined for 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, who won their third straight and snapped a six-game losing streak to Penn State.

 Iowa led 31-7 midway through the third quarter before Sean Clifford replaced Will Levis at quarterback for Penn State. Clifford completed a pair of touchdown passes that cut Iowa’s lead to 10 with just over a quarter left. 

The Nittany Lions fell to 0-5 for the first time in their 134-year history. 

