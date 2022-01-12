Under MLBPA pressure, Endeavor sells Iowa Cubs to Silver Lake Partners

The sale of ten minor league teams, including the Iowa Cubs, will be closed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Endeavor's latest company filing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than a year after being acquired by a California-based company, the Iowa Cubs will soon be under new ownership once again.

Endeavor Group Holdings announced Tuesday that the company had sold its professional development league business, Diamond Baseball Holdings, for $280 million to its major investor, Silver Lake Partners.

The sale of ten minor league teams, including the Iowa Cubs, will be closed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Endeavor's latest company filing.

The following minor league teams will be affected:

Hudson Valley Renegades

Iowa Cubs

Memphis Redbirds

San Jose Giants

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Augusta GreenJackets

Gwinnett Stripers

Mississippi Braves

Rome Braves

Oklahoma City Dodgers

The sale comes after the Major League Baseball Players Association warned that the union would decertify the company's talent agency group, according to January reports from the Athletic.

Prior to the Endeavor purchase in December 2021, the I-Cubs were owned by Michael Gartner for over two decades.