No. 8 Iowa falls to underdog Indiana in a heartbreaker

Hawkeyes fall to the Hoosiers for the second time to complete the season sweep.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

FINAL | Indiana 67, No. 8 Iowa 65 pic.twitter.com/BBs7aaovM6 — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 7, 2021

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight in the closing minutes.

Iowa's final pass hit the backboard, bounced toward midcourt and Jordan Bohannon's one-handed heave also bounced off the backboard.