2022 high school volleyball regional championships under way

Nine local teams qualified for the state tournament Tuesday night.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A trip to the state volleyball tournament was on the line tonight for several teams in central Iowa Tuesday night as they battled it out in the regional championship games.

See which teams will move on to the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament.

Class 5A Qualifiers:

Ankeny

Ankeny Centennial

Dowling Catholic

Urbandale

Waukee Northwest

West Des Moines Valley

Class 4A Qualifiers:

Bondurant-Farrar

Indianola

3A Qualifiers:

Des Moines Christian

Class 1A and 2A matchups will face off on Wednesday.