2022 high school volleyball regional championships under way

Nine local teams qualified for the state tournament Tuesday night.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A trip to the state volleyball tournament was on the line tonight for several teams in central Iowa Tuesday night as they battled it out in the regional championship games. 

See which teams will move on to the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament

Class 5A Qualifiers

  • Ankeny
  • Ankeny Centennial
  • Dowling Catholic
  • Urbandale
  • Waukee Northwest
  • West Des Moines Valley

Class 4A Qualifiers: 

  • Bondurant-Farrar
  • Indianola

3A Qualifiers: 

  • Des Moines Christian

Class 1A and 2A matchups will face off on Wednesday. 

The 2022 State Volleyball Tournament begins on Monday and will be held at Xtream Arena in Coralville. You can view the bracket HERE.

