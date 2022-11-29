Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal

Padilla appeared in 11 games over three years for the Hawkeyes, throwing for 821 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions with a 49% completion rate.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa junior quarterback Alex Padilla announced Tuesday that has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

The Greenwood Village, Col., native only played in two games this season, including the final game against Nebraska after Spencer Petras left with an upper body injury.

As for the future, Petras still has an extra year if he chooses to use it, but he hasn't made an announcement on his future yet.

It's speculated, but not certain, that Iowa will be after a new quarterback of their own in the transfer portal. Iowa finished last in the Big Ten in total offense.

Padilla will not play in Iowa's bowl game, and with Petras' status unknown, it could be the first reps for redshirt freshman Joey Labas or true freshman Carson May.