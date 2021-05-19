Iowa State, Bill Fennelly agree to 2-year contract extension

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Ames through at least 2027

"It was encouraging to hear and feel the enthusiasm, energy, passion and desire Coach Fennelly still has for leading our women's basketball program," athletic director Jamie Pollard said after having dinner with Fennelly on Tuesday night. "During those discussion, we mutually agreed to extend his contract through 2027 in order to send a clear message to recruits, student-athletes, his staff, and our fans, that Coach Fennelly will continue leading our women's basketball program for the foreseeable future."