LIVE UPDATES: Iowa State vs. #18 Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones hosting #18 Oklahoma. The Cyclones are 10-1 in October since 2017. The Cyclones are dawning their all black uniforms. The game is also airing on Local 5! Live stats here.
FIRST QUARTER
7:30
Seth McGowan with a 35-yard run on the shovel pass
OU Starts their second drive from their own 15-yard line
8:43
Connor Assalley 35-yard field goal is good. 3-3 tie game
9:36
1st and 10: Ball on the 23- Breece Hall gains 5
10:03
3rd and 10: Ball on the 41- Purdy hits Landen Akers on a 36-yard completion. 1st down Cyclones.
10:56
Purdy finds Hutchinson for the first down pick up on 2nd down
11:36
Breece Hall with the first carry of the game picks up 5 yards.
That is a huge stand for Iowa State. Cyclones stop OU on the 1-yard line twice to force OU to settle for the FG.
11:45
18 yard field goal by Gabe Brkic OU leads 3-0
12:05
3rd and Goal: 1 yard line- Iowa State makes the stop Lawrence White with the stop
13:56
Spencer Rattler finds Charleston Rambo for the big play and the Sooners are inside the ISU 10
back-to-back runs by T.J. Pledger gives OU a first down
15:00
Iowa State will kickoff to Oklahoma to open this game.
PREGAME
The Cyclones and Sooners are taking the field.
15,000 fans are in attendance tonight for Iowa State. The Cyclones lost on a two-point conversion last season in Norman.