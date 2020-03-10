LIVE UPDATES: Iowa State vs. #18 Oklahoma

The Iowa State Cyclones are hosting the Oklahoma Sooners. Follow along.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones hosting #18 Oklahoma. The Cyclones are 10-1 in October since 2017. The Cyclones are dawning their all black uniforms. The game is also airing on Local 5! Live stats here.

FIRST QUARTER

7:30

Seth McGowan with a 35-yard run on the shovel pass

OU Starts their second drive from their own 15-yard line

8:43

Connor Assalley 35-yard field goal is good. 3-3 tie game

9:36

1st and 10: Ball on the 23- Breece Hall gains 5

10:03

3rd and 10: Ball on the 41- Purdy hits Landen Akers on a 36-yard completion. 1st down Cyclones.

10:56

Purdy finds Hutchinson for the first down pick up on 2nd down

11:36

Breece Hall with the first carry of the game picks up 5 yards.

That is a huge stand for Iowa State. Cyclones stop OU on the 1-yard line twice to force OU to settle for the FG.

11:45

18 yard field goal by Gabe Brkic OU leads 3-0

12:05

3rd and Goal: 1 yard line- Iowa State makes the stop Lawrence White with the stop

13:56

Spencer Rattler finds Charleston Rambo for the big play and the Sooners are inside the ISU 10

back-to-back runs by T.J. Pledger gives OU a first down

15:00

Iowa State will kickoff to Oklahoma to open this game.

PREGAME

The Cyclones and Sooners are taking the field.

