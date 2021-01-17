Iowa State takes down the 6th Ranked Baylor Bears

WACO, Texas — Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball team pulled off the big upset Saturday night, defeating the 6th ranked Baylor Bears 75 - 71.
The win snapped Baylor's 61 game home-court winning streak as well as a 58 game conference winning streak.
The upset was made possible by a great game from Ashley Joens who put up 27 points as well as 2 solid freshman performances from Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan who scored 17 and 15 respectfully.
This win puts the Cyclones at 5-1 in conference play.
Their next game will be in Ames against Oklahoma.