Iowa State takes down the 6th Ranked Baylor Bears

Iowa State women's basketball defeated the 6th ranked Baylor Bears team in a huge road win

WACO, Texas — Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball team pulled off the big upset Saturday night, defeating the 6th ranked Baylor Bears 75 - 71.

Iowa State snaps Baylor's 61-game home win streak, wins its first game in Waco since 1997.#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/7bOY6Myf7N — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 17, 2021

The win snapped Baylor's 61 game home-court winning streak as well as a 58 game conference winning streak.

The upset was made possible by a great game from Ashley Joens who put up 27 points as well as 2 solid freshman performances from Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan who scored 17 and 15 respectfully.

This win puts the Cyclones at 5-1 in conference play.