Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium going back to full capacity this fall

The Cyclones announced Wednesday the stadium will re-open for business starting in September.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall.

The Cyclones announced on Tuesday its 61,500-seat stadium will re-open for business starting on Sept. 4 when they host Northern Iowa. Iowa State hosts the rival Hawkeyes the following weekend.

Iowa State played to limited crowds last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa State went 9-3, reached its first Big 12 title game, and defeated Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl 34-17 in 2020.

The Cyclones are expected to open 2021 ranked in the preseason top 10 for the first time.