Izaiah Brockington, AJ Green sign with NBA teams

While neither was drafted Thursday night, the former Cyclone and Panther players still have a chance of making an NBA roster.

After the dust settled from the 2022 NBA Draft, Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington and Northern Iowa's AJ Green both found themselves undrafted. But, their road to the NBA isn't over.

Brockington was picked up by the New Orleans Pelicans, signing an Exhibit 10 deal. That means he'll be able to attend their training camp and then the team can decide to sign him to a two-way contract as long as it's before the season starts.

Before playing in Ames, Brockington played at St. Bonaventure and Penn State. As a Cyclone last year, he started 34 of 35 games, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Green signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Under the deal, he'll split time between the team and their G-League affiliate the Wisconsin Herd.

A Cedar Falls native, Green played three years with the Panthers and was a two-time Larry Bird Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.