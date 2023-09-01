Jim Harbaugh returns for Michigan, what does it mean for the Wolverines and the Big 10?

Michigan self-imposed the suspension for Harbaugh, stemming from alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (3-0) are set to open up Big 10 conference play against Rutgers on Saturday, where head coach John Harbaugh will make his return to the sidelines after serving a three game suspension to begin the year.

Michigan self-imposed the suspension for Harbaugh, stemming from alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period. The suspension led to Michigan players wearing 'Free Harbaugh' shirts during the team's season opening victory over East Carolina.

Locked on Big 10 host Craig Shemon discussed how impactful Harbaugh's return will be for the Wolverines as they get into the meatier part of their schedule.

"Truthfully, things won't be that different," Shemon said. "Harbaugh has been with the team six days a week for the entire season, leading practice and game planning with his coaches. So he has been through it, just hasn't been there for three hours on Saturday afternoon."

Although Harbaugh's return likely won't alter Michigan's play style as they get into conference play, Michigan players are excited about his return for the added energy the 59-year-old brings each Saturday.

“A little more juice in the building,” senior EDGE rusher Jaylen Harrell said, per Mlive.com. “We know we got coach on the sideline come Saturday. He hasn’t changed though. He’s still being himself. We just know, like, we got our head coach with us on Saturday going to war. It’s a blessing.”

While no one will complain about a 3-0 start and a No. 2 ranking in the AP poll, Michigan hasn't quite played to the level many feel they are capable of - and East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green haven't offered the caliber of opponent the team will need to prepare for in the Big Ten.