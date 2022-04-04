After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, charity sign-ups for the Birdies for Charity program are now open.

MOLINE, Ill. — Less than three months before the start of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Birdies for Charity launched its 2022 fundraising drive on Monday, April 4.

The 2022 John Deere Classic takes place a week earlier than previous years, with golfers teeing up at the TPC Deere Run on June 27. The tourney will run through July 3.

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, charity sign-ups for the Birdies for Charity program are now open. Iowa and Illinois organizations that meet eligibility requirements can submit applications through May 14 to join over 450 charities already partnered with the Birdies.

John Deere takes on all administrative expenses for the Birdies for Charity program, Director of Birdies for Charity Micaela Booth said Monday on GMQC. Because of this, 100% of every donation plus a minimum 5% bonus goes to each donor’s chosen charity.

Birdies for Charity raked in about $12.6 million in 2021 - the third-largest total in the tournament's history - with 8% of each donation matched. Since its founding in 1971, the tournament said it has raised almost $145.7 million for the Quad Cities community.

If you choose to donate to Birdies for Charity this year, you'll be able to submit a guess of the total number of birdies that PGA Tour pros made during the Pro-Am and 72-hole tournament for a chance to win a two-year lease on a 2022 Lexus RX350, among other prizes.

Find tickets to the tournament here.