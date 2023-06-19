Ditching the green & gold: The new shirts for John Deere Classic volunteers

There's still time to sign up! Volunteers get free admission all week, lunch everyday you work, a free t-shirt and a free round of golf at TPC Deere Run.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2023 John Deere Classic is quickly approaching and tournament officials say about 500 more volunteers are still needed for one of the year's largest events in the Quad Cities.

It'll take roughly 2,000 volunteers to keep the JDC running from Wednesday, July 5th, through Sunday, July 9th. That's nearly 200 more people needed from last year's golf outing.

There's also going to be a change in colors on the course this year.

For the first time ever, the official uniform of the Classic's volunteers will be gray with the John Deere logo on the front pocket. It's a switch from the typical shades of green and gold, but one tournament officials say they're excited about.

And there's still time to sign up!

Those interested in volunteering can find more information on the John Deere Classic's website. Once you navigate to the volunteers tab at the top of the page, you can find the "Register" button down below. Or, you can click here. From there, you'll be asked to sign up as a new volunteer, or log in as a returning one.

Volunteers receive numerous perks for working at the event, including:

a free round of golf at TPC Deere Run ($40 cart fee; non-transferrable)

free access to tournament grounds with volunteer badge (Wednesday-Sunday)

free lunch each day you work at the tournament

free parking and shuttle service

eligibility for prizes drawn at random throughout the tournament

There will also be a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Monday, June 26 with live music and buffet-style dinner. Volunteers are able to bring a guest to the event and there will be a raffle for a $1,000 shopping spree at Expression Jewelers.

"We're always looking for more! The more the merrier," said Peter Zucker, John Deere Classic project coordinator.

Right now, the tournament is in need of more help with hospitality venues, gallery management on the course, as well as volunteers to help sell 50-50 raffle tickets on the course. All of the raffle proceeds will benefit Birdies For Charity.

"It's a great way to get involved in the community and you're always meeting new friends," Zucker said. "And you get the opportunity to watch professional golf!"

This year the JDC has about 15 groups signed up to volunteer together. Groups range from organizations to businesses to local nonprofits, and Zucker says there's always room for more.

"It's exciting, it's a great team building activity," he said. "We're always looking for more groups for next year too. So something to keep in mind!"

