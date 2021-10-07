x
What's Happening at the John Deere Classic? | Tournament Day 3

Follow along with the tournament from inside and outside the ropes.

SILVIS, Ill. —

It's Day 3 of Tournament Play at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups tee off at 10:09 a.m. Tee times were pushed to later in the morning to avoid impending weather and to get the course ready for play.

After yesterday's cut, 72 golfers remain in the tournament. 

MAIN TAKEAWAYS:

  • Sebastián Muñoz leads the field heading into Round 3
  • Scott Brown jumps 31 places to join the field in third
  • Former champion Ryan Moore in the top 7

4:10 p.m. -- Cameron Champ gives an interview after Round 3

3:45 p.m. -- And just like that, Sebastián Muñoz takes back the lead through 13.

3:25 p.m. -- Moving on up!

3:10 p.m. -- Scott Brown moves up the leaderboard into a co-leading spot

2:00 p.m. -- The leaderboard has a solo stander for now...

1:45 p.m. -- Rain hits TPC Deere Run!

Rain won’t stop golf

Rain won’t stop golf for the John Deere Classic

1 p.m. -- Is the three-time champ coming back for another win???

12:50 a.m. -- The leaderboard is getting crowded!

12:30 p.m. -- Current standings 

12:09 p.m. -- Cameron Champ starts Round 3 with nothing but birdies!

11:30 a.m. --  Here's pro Greg Chalmers with caddy Jason Scott, from the Quad Cities area. Chalmers, from Sydney, Australia, stands tied in 28th. 

Greg Chalmers and Jason Scott

Jason Scott, an Illinois native, caddies for pro Greg Chalmers

10:45 a.m. -- Day three in full force

10 a.m. - Right before tee time and the fans are gathering

Rain won’t take away our excitement at the JDC!!

Almost tee time where are you at?

9 a.m. -- Just about one hour left until tee time

John Deere Classic is aiming for 10 AM for tee times for both #1 and #10 tees due to weather. Get pairings and tee times...

7 a.m. -- An overcast Hole #1 sits ready for day three of the tournament

Crews busy readying the course for tournament play

