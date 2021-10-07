What's Happening at the John Deere Classic? | Tournament Day 3

It's Day 3 of Tournament Play at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups tee off at 10:09 a.m. Tee times were pushed to later in the morning to avoid impending weather and to get the course ready for play.
After yesterday's cut, 72 golfers remain in the tournament.
MAIN TAKEAWAYS:
- Sebastián Muñoz leads the field heading into Round 3
- Scott Brown jumps 31 places to join the field in third
- Former champion Ryan Moore in the top 7
5 p.m. --
4:10 p.m. -- Cameron Champ gives an interview after Round 3
3:45 p.m. -- And just like that, Sebastián Muñoz takes back the lead through 13.
3:25 p.m. -- Moving on up!
3:10 p.m. -- Scott Brown moves up the leaderboard into a co-leading spot
2:23 p.m. --
2:00 p.m. -- The leaderboard has a solo stander for now...
1:45 p.m. -- Rain hits TPC Deere Run!
1 p.m. -- Is the three-time champ coming back for another win???
12:50 a.m. -- The leaderboard is getting crowded!
12:30 p.m. -- Current standings
12:09 p.m. -- Cameron Champ starts Round 3 with nothing but birdies!
11:30 a.m. -- Here's pro Greg Chalmers with caddy Jason Scott, from the Quad Cities area. Chalmers, from Sydney, Australia, stands tied in 28th.
Greg Chalmers and Jason Scott
10:45 a.m. -- Day three in full force
10 a.m. - Right before tee time and the fans are gathering
9 a.m. -- Just about one hour left until tee time
7 a.m. -- An overcast Hole #1 sits ready for day three of the tournament
Crews busy readying the course for tournament play
Are you at TPC Deere Run?
Text us your photos to 309-304-0888
Download the free News 8 App – download iOS here and download Android here