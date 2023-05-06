John Deere to remain title sponsor of the John Deere Classic

2023 will mark the 25th year that John Deere has sponsored the Classic. On Monday, they announced a commitment of three more years.

SILVIS, Ill. — John Deere announced a three-year extension of the company's title sponsorship of the John Deere Classic with the PGA Tour on Monday.

The news was announced during a preview event held at Bally's Quad Cities Casino in Rock Island the morning of June 5. Deere has sponsored the tournament since 1998, with 2023 being its 25th year.

Also announced at the event is the addition of a new weekend "Concert on the Course" series to feature entertainers on Saturday and Sunday evenings after play has concluded for the day.

The John Deere Classic is set for July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, with J.T. Poston as defending champion. This year's tournament purse has increased $300,000 to a total of $7.4 million.

“John Deere and the PGA Tour have been on an incredible journey together over the past 25 years and we are thrilled to continue working together toward our shared goals,” Mara Downing, vice president of Global Brand and Communications, said.

“This new 3-year contract affirms John Deere’s commitment to the greater Quad Cities, the many golf fans who join us each year to witness “the magic,” and the many volunteers who make it happen,” Downing said.

“The John Deere Classic is a signature example of one of the PGA TOUR’s most engaged communities coming together to achieve great things,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “As title sponsor, John Deere has gone above and beyond to help create an outstanding experience for our players and golf fans, while making a lasting impact with local non-profits.”

The John Deere Classic, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization located in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline. Since 1971, the tournament has helped raise more than $159.57 million for charity.

