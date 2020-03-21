Karissa Schweizer stays focused on 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Karissa Schweizer may be doing more solo training than she would prefer out in Eugene, Oregon, but the former Dowling Catholic runner is keeping her focus on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. With no competitions on the schedule as of now do to the Covid-19 outbreak, Schweizer can only train, and she is confident that it can still lead to a trip to Japan this summer. The biggest question is, will the Olympics even happen? Schweizer is trying not to worry about that too much.