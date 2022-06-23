Iowa's Keegan Murray selected 4th overall by Sacramento Kings in NBA Draft

Murray is the highest NBA selection ever for the Hawkeyes.

NEW YORK — Keegan Murray is officially a Sacramento King.

Picked fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 6’8” forward from Cedar Rapids started all 35 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes last year.

He averaged 23.5 points per game on 55.4% shooting as a sophomore and was named a first-team All-American.

Fred Brown was selected No. 6 overall in 1971, John Johnson went No. 7 overall the year before and Chuck Darling went No. 9 overall in 1980.

Ronnie Lester, who played on Iowa’s Final Four team in 1980, was picked 10th overall in the 1980 NBA Draft. (per RealGm)

▪️ɴᴄᴀᴀ ᴘᴏɪɴᴛꜱ ʟᴇᴀᴅᴇʀ

▪️ᴄᴏɴꜱᴇɴꜱᴜꜱ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴀʟʟ-ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀɴ

▪️ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴀʟʟ-ʙɪɢ ᴛᴇɴ

▪️ʙɪɢ ᴛᴇɴ ᴛᴏᴜʀɴᴇʏ ᴍᴠᴘ



Welcome to Sactown, Keegan Murray 👑 pic.twitter.com/gJQJpIhgj1 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2022

With the 4th pick of the NBA Draft, the @SacramentoKings select Keegan Murray (@keegan3murray)!



2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ESPN & ABC.



Get draft board updates ▶ https://t.co/Gj2rkeoVPB — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2022

Ecstatic for @Iowahoops star Keegan Murray! @keegan3murray becomes the highest drafted Hawkeye to the NBA in program history! pic.twitter.com/BEiiAQQKsB — University of Iowa (@uiowa) June 24, 2022

Dreams come true 👑pic.twitter.com/X7ZyHxarXd — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) June 24, 2022