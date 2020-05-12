LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Iowa faces Illinois looking to make it five straight wins

Iowa travels to Illinois after winning four straight games by an average of 24 points.

CHAMPAIGN, Il -

FIRST QUARTER

2:00 Iowa will punt from it's 36. Petras has not looked good to start the day. He's missing very makeable throws.

4:49 Iowa will start on its own 10 yard line.

5:19 Daviyon Nixon comes up with a big TFL on 3rd down. Iowa will punt from the 45

6:44 Illinois takes over on the Iowa 49 after the punt.

7:25 Iowa facing 3rd and 13 on its own 5 and pressure forces Petras to take a tackle for no gain. This offense is...sputtering at best.

8:10 TOUCHDOWN ILLINOIS. My goodness Illinois made that drive look easy. Brandon Peters was 3/3 for 45 yards and a TD.

13:00 A less than stellar 3 and out and Illinois has it on their own 32.

14:56 Iowa starts with the ball on its own 15