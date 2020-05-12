LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Iowa faces Illinois looking to make it five straight wins

CHAMPAIGN, Il -
FIRST QUARTER
2:00 Iowa will punt from it's 36. Petras has not looked good to start the day. He's missing very makeable throws.
4:49 Iowa will start on its own 10 yard line.
5:19 Daviyon Nixon comes up with a big TFL on 3rd down. Iowa will punt from the 45
6:44 Illinois takes over on the Iowa 49 after the punt.
7:25 Iowa facing 3rd and 13 on its own 5 and pressure forces Petras to take a tackle for no gain. This offense is...sputtering at best.
8:10 TOUCHDOWN ILLINOIS. My goodness Illinois made that drive look easy. Brandon Peters was 3/3 for 45 yards and a TD.
13:00 A less than stellar 3 and out and Illinois has it on their own 32.
14:56 Iowa starts with the ball on its own 15
PREGAME