Sports

LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Iowa faces Illinois looking to make it five straight wins

Iowa travels to Illinois after winning four straight games by an average of 24 points.
Credit: AP
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CHAMPAIGN, Il - 

FIRST QUARTER

2:00 Iowa will punt from it's 36. Petras has not looked good to start the day. He's missing very makeable throws.

4:49 Iowa will start on its own 10 yard line.

5:19 Daviyon Nixon comes up with a big TFL on 3rd down. Iowa will punt from the 45

6:44 Illinois takes over on the Iowa 49 after the punt. 

7:25 Iowa facing 3rd and 13 on its own 5 and pressure forces Petras to take a tackle for no gain. This offense is...sputtering at best.

8:10 TOUCHDOWN ILLINOIS. My goodness Illinois made that drive look easy. Brandon Peters was 3/3 for 45 yards and a TD.

13:00 A less than stellar 3 and out and Illinois has it on their own 32.

14:56 Iowa starts with the ball on its own 15

PREGAME