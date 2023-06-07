Round 2 | Second round begins Friday for the John Deere Classic

As of Thursday night, Jonas Blixt is leading the scoreboard after an opening of 62.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.

Quick facts:

Friday marks the second day of the pro tournament. Here's a look at the highlights. Jonas Blixt currently leads the scoreboard.

ICYMI: It turns out the real magic of the Classic isn't always on the course! It's all part of the fishy tradition making this tournament a PGA favorite.

Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are performing over the weekend.

Ludvig Aberg sends the ball flying at 325 MPH

325 yards

183 MPH ball speed

3 feet of curve



Ludvig Aberg is putting on a clinic @JDClassic 💪 pic.twitter.com/TPo3JbZg3d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Lucas Glover is seeing more success with a new long putter

A game-changing new putter. @Lucas_Glover_ has struggled on the greens this season and is ranked 179th in SG: Putting.



After switching to a long putter recently, Glover finished 5th in putting @RocketClassic and is currently T4 @JDClassic. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Joel Dahmen sinks the ball with a confident putt

Scott Piercy withdraws with a back injury during the second round of the JDC.

Scott Piercy WD with a back injury during the second round of the John Deere Classic — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 7, 2023





Cameron Young jumps out to a two-shot lead

Cameron Young jumps out to a two-shot lead @JDClassic ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/Kz5LcnRciM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

The crowds are full at TPC Deere Run

So many fans here today to enjoy great golf along with beautiful weather!☀️🏌️‍♂️🏆 #playtpc #JohnDeereClassic #1fans pic.twitter.com/HJmCqKByS7 — TPC Deere Run (@TPCDeereRun) July 7, 2023

Cameron Young pops the ball out of a bunker with the creative use of a 9-iron

63 yards away from a bunker.



Cameron Young gets creative with a 9-iron @JDClassic 😲 pic.twitter.com/bzGEin1YoV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Former champs Lucas Glover and J.T. Poston, along with Cameron Young, are going low this morning and making the turn

Former champs @Lucas_Glover_ and @JT_ThePostman, along with Cameron Young are going low this morning and making the turn. pic.twitter.com/2VcNF2CFj4 — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 7, 2023

J.T. Poston uses the slope of the green to turn a tough shot golden

Just wait for it …



Pure art and creativity from @JT_ThePostman @JDClassic 👏 pic.twitter.com/j5GIAbE2vg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Ludvig Aberg lands back-to-back shots that stop on a dime

Back-to-back darts from Ludvig Aberg 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/AGiF8Rncvx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Cameron Young gets birdies on first three holes

Young is now tied in the lead with -9.

Cameron Young with birdies on his first three holes to tie the lead at -9! pic.twitter.com/dXABf1kvtO — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 7, 2023

Saucy stuff from Sam Wise

Sid spin and IN!

Reminiscing Caitlin Clark's performance at the Pro-Am

Inspiring the next generation on and off the court 👏



Wednesday’s pro-am with @CaitlinClark22 was a special one @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/SSKdo8mm51 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Lucas Glover gets so close to an eagle hole-out

Back-to-back birdies from Cameron Young

Making birdie the hard way 💪



Cameron Young moves to solo 2nd after back-to-back birdies @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/0HfFt2SSbG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

Rookie with a veteran touch: Ludvig Aberg

The 23-year-old made this look easy.

A rookie with veteran touch 🤌



23-year-old Ludvig Aberg made this look easy @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/URpXBK8C1q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2023

JDC tweeted that pledges for Birdies for Charity are due today. Any mailed-in forms must be postmarked by July 7 to be eligible.

DON'T FORGET! All online pledges must be made by the end of the day July 7th. Any mailed in pledge forms need to be postmarked by July 7th to be eligible.



Thank you for supporting our nearly 500 local and regional charities! pic.twitter.com/iPE62SDiJO — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 7, 2023

Scoreboard recap

Round 1️⃣ Leaderboard⁠ Jonas Blixt leads the way after an opening 62.⁠ ⁠ #JDC23 Posted by John Deere Classic on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Round 2 groupings & starting times