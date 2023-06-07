Round 2 | Second round begins Friday for the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.
Quick facts:
- Friday marks the second day of the pro tournament. Here's a look at the highlights. Jonas Blixt currently leads the scoreboard.
- ICYMI: It turns out the real magic of the Classic isn't always on the course! It's all part of the fishy tradition making this tournament a PGA favorite.
- Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are performing over the weekend.
Live Updates
Ludvig Aberg sends the ball flying at 325 MPH
Lucas Glover is seeing more success with a new long putter
Joel Dahmen sinks the ball with a confident putt
Scott Piercy withdraws with a back injury during the second round of the JDC.
Cameron Young jumps out to a two-shot lead
The crowds are full at TPC Deere Run
Cameron Young pops the ball out of a bunker with the creative use of a 9-iron
Former champs Lucas Glover and J.T. Poston, along with Cameron Young, are going low this morning and making the turn
J.T. Poston uses the slope of the green to turn a tough shot golden
Ludvig Aberg lands back-to-back shots that stop on a dime
Cameron Young gets birdies on first three holes
Young is now tied in the lead with -9.
Saucy stuff from Sam Wise
Sid spin and IN!
Reminiscing Caitlin Clark's performance at the Pro-Am
Lucas Glover gets so close to an eagle hole-out
Back-to-back birdies from Cameron Young
Rookie with a veteran touch: Ludvig Aberg
The 23-year-old made this look easy.
DON'T FORGET: All online pledges are due today!
JDC tweeted that pledges for Birdies for Charity are due today. Any mailed-in forms must be postmarked by July 7 to be eligible.
Scoreboard recap
Round 2 groupings & starting times
