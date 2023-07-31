Reliving the 2005 'Tornado Game' at Jack Trice Stadium

Colorado is rejoining the Big 12, so here's a look back at one of their most iconic games in Ames.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Before Colorado left for the Pac 12 in 2010, Iowa State had played the Buffaloes 64 seasons in a row — but one game stands out from the rest.

On Nov. 12, 2005, No. 22 Colorado came to town with a chance to clinch the Big 12 North title but the game didn't start on time because of severe weather.

That severe weather? Eight tornadoes across seven Iowa counties, including an EF-2 that passed northwest Ames, just miles from Jack Trice Stadium. Local 5 Meteorologist Chris Kuball was a junior at Iowa State at the time.

"I was walking to the football game with my dad, and the tornado warning was issued, sirens started going off. And I looked over to the side and said 'Dad, there's the tornado,'" Kuball said. "And there was it was moving quick, too."

Since the storm came before the game, many fans were still tailgating in the parking lots with very limited shelter.

"If it was right over the stadium, (you're) looking at mass casualty or at a minimum mass injury type of a scenario just with tens of thousands of people out in the middle of nowhere with nowhere to go. You know, it's a scary thing and would have been national news and talked about and studied about in the weather field."