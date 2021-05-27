2021 Cy-Hawk football game to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11

The Hawkeyes will visit the Cyclones at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Local 5.

The annual Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Local 5.

The Big 12 announced the start times for the first two weeks of the season on Thursday. It included Iowa State's opener as well, with the Cyclones hosting Northern Iowa at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Iowa State is coming off arguably the best season in school history, going 9-3 and beating Oregon in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl. The Cyclones return nearly all their starters, including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall, and are expected to be ranked in the preseason Top 10 for the first time.

The Hawkeyes are also riding strong momentum in 2021, winning their final six games in 2020 after an 0-2 start. Iowa is expected to open the season ranked as well after closing 2020 at No. 16.

The 2020 Cy-Hawk Game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Iowa State Cyclones schedule update

Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m.: vs. UNI

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m.: vs. Iowa State

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9:30 p.m.: at UNLV

Friday, Nov. 26 at 3 or 3:30 p.m.: vs. TCU

Iowa Hawkeyes schedule update

Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m.: vs. Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m.: at Iowa State

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m.: vs. Kent State

Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.: at Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 9 (Time TBD): vs. Penn State

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.: vs. Purdue

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.: at Wisconsin

Friday, Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m.: at Nebraska







