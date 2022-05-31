2022 IGHSAU state soccer tournament day 1 recap

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 IGHSAU state tournament for Class 1A, 2A and 3A kicked off Tuesday at Cownie Sports Complex. Here are the results from the quarterfinals:
Class 3A
- #1 Valley 3, #8 Muscatine 1
- #2 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3, #7 Dowling Catholic 0
- #3 Ankeny 1, #6 Pleasant Valley 0
- #4 Waukee Northwest 1, #5 Ankeny Centennial 2
Class 2A
- #1 Dallas Center-Grimes 5, #8 North Polk 0
- #2 Waverly-Shell Rock 3, #7 North Scott 1
- #3 Norwalk 3, #6 Lewis Central 1
- #4 Spencer 1, #5 Xavier 3
Class 1A
- #1 Assumption 1, #8 Center Point-Urbana 0
- #2 Des Moines Christian 3, #7 Van Meter 1
- #3 Dike-New Hartford 2, #6 Underwood 4
- #4 Bishop Heelan 0, #5 Nevada 1
You can find the updated brackets HERE.