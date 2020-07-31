Van Meter and Des Moines Christian set to meet in 2A baseball state championship game

DES MOINES, Iowa — In Thursday's 2A semifinal action, Zach Pleggenkuhle went a complete game giving up one unearned run, and just two hits with 11 strikeouts for Van Meter. The Bulldogs were able to top West Lyon 3-1. They will face Des Moines Christian in the championship on Saturday. The Lions needed two runs in the top of the eighth inning to get by North Linn. DMC is making their first appearance in a baseball state championship game.