A look around Waukee Northwest's new athletic facilities

Waukee Northwest is the newest high school in central Iowa, and they have some brand new facilities that certainly catch the eye.

WAUKEE, Iowa — "I've worn purple and gold for 22 years so to put blue on will be different in itself,” said Waukee Northwest Activities Director, Jim Deua.

Just one of the things parents and athletes in Waukee will have to get used to if they're at Waukee Northwest High School.

But more than just the colors, the Wolves tout the newest facilities in central Iowa.

"It certainly is overwhelming at times to see what we have and what still has to be done before we move in here officially but we're really excited,” he said.

A football stadium that was built into the ground, suites in the north end zone, and plenty of room for fans, certainly stands out.

"If you drive up you don't think it as being a huge stadium but now as you and I are down here on the turf you realize it is a good size stadium, six thousand seats, we're really excited for the video board that we have,” said Duea.

It will also house soccer games, and a track encircles the field.

Just to the west, you'll see the tennis facility with12 courts and space for spectators as well.

Then you get over to the baseball and softball fields, not just one of each but two.

"We did go a little bit bigger more comparable to the valley Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial field, Johnston. We don't have the Johnston turf," He said.

The grass will work just fine, especially if it stays looking like that.

Then inside, the new gymnasium that seats 2500 and has a track running around the top. It has a feel similar to a couple of other high schools in town.

Duea said, "Very similar to a Johnston or a Southeast Polk and we're excited to look at some of the things they've done and tweak them a little bit."

But one area that really stands out, the new weight room.

"We gave our strength coaches a lot of freedom in trying to help us design what would be the best and optimal weight room for our kids for us to get bigger and faster and stronger and be more agile and I think they've done that with the design that they did." He said.

and when they wolves take the field for varsity athletics, it will be just another sign of the growth Waukee has seen in the last couple of decades.