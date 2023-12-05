'I love you all': ADM Coach Garrison Carter steps down

Carter led the team to the Class 3A state semifinals last season and an overall record of 10-2.

ADEL, Iowa — After five years with the team, ADM head football coach Garrison Carter announced that he is stepping down from his position.

In a statement on Twitter, Carter thanked his team and his supporters for their dedication.

"I love you all and thank you cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for every single player who has put on the uniform over the past five years," the statement reads in part. "Your belief in our vision and drive to execute it has turned ADM Football into one of the premier programs in the state of lowa."

Carter specifically thanked his fellow coaching staff, the ADM administration and community and the Tiger Gridiron Club.

"There is truly a never a good time to walk away," Carter said in the statement. "However, I believe that ADM Football is in a phenomenal place to succeed going forward! I love you all, and the relationships we've built are for a lifetime."

Carter plans to use the coming months to focus on his family and on his mental health.

