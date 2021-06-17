ADM's Cole Williamson back on the baseball field for his senior season after battling cancer

Cole Williamson was diagnosed with cancer just before State Baseball in 2020. He missed every sport his senior year until he got the news he could play baseball.

ADEL, Iowa — Almost a year ago, Cole Williamson was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.

“Last year right before the state tournament he announced to the team that he had cancer and was going to have to go for treatment, he still played in the game at the state tournament,” said ADM Baseball Coach, Jason Book.

That was supposed to be the last time he took the field for ADM in any sport. He missed the football and wrestling seasons but got some great news about his senior baseball season.

“Luckily I get to play this year, so I’m pretty happy,” said Williamson.

A payoff for a lot of work put in this past winter.

“He’s in the gym, he’s in the cages all the time in the winter he’s throwing bullpens to me. He’s just he grinded for it so props to him,” teammate Ethan Juergens said.

“Pretty tough with chemo. There are some weeks you couldn’t go to the open gyms but every time I could go there get our work done and get out,” said Williamson.

And good day or bad, you would never know it with Cole.

“Once you get to know him, I don’t know that he has a bad day and if he does he’s not going to let you know he’s always up beat he’s always positive he said that first day before the state tournament last year I’m going to beat this and everything will be okay, I promise,” said Book.

So, Coach Book came up with a way to show support this summer to the young man who never wavered. With those yellow ribbons on the jersey and hat along with his initials and number.

“Oh man they’re so cool, Book designed these he showed me them and I was like let’s go for it,” said Williamson.

The only catch, Cole didn’t want his teammates to pay for the jerseys or hats, so in stepped coach with another idea. Cole would shave Coach Book’s head, and they’d raise a little money in the process.

Some things are always bigger than the game pic.twitter.com/9oADqJsUQB — ADM Tigers (@admactivities) June 4, 2021

Book said, “Sure enough it worked, we put a plan together and the extra money that we got from our donations is going to go to the hospital where he got his treatments done.”

Oh, and that promise that Cole made to his team to beat cancer, he kept that too.

“We have two weeks left of radiation and then besides that I’m cancer free,” said Williamson.