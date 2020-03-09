Dept. of Education suspends DMPS sports, activities due to virtual learning start

DES MOINES, Iowa — All Des Moines Public School in-person activities and sports will be suspended due to the district starting their school year online.
Taking direction from the Iowa Department of Education, IHSAA notified the district of the decision Thursday. The announcement does not affect any competitions or practices until Tuesday, September 8th. That means tomorrow night's football game will be played as scheduled.
The district will notify any upcoming opponents of the announcement and will try to re-schedule games depending on the outcome of the legal proceedings.
DMPS is taking legal action against the state challenging their attempt to override the local control and decision-making authority provided to school districts under Iowa law. A hearing is set for Friday morning in Polk County District Court.