Dept. of Education suspends DMPS sports, activities due to virtual learning start

The Iowa High School Athletic Association informed Des Moines Public Schools Thursday that all in-person sports and activities are suspended starting September 8th.

DES MOINES, Iowa — All Des Moines Public School in-person activities and sports will be suspended due to the district starting their school year online.

Taking direction from the Iowa Department of Education, IHSAA notified the district of the decision Thursday. The announcement does not affect any competitions or practices until Tuesday, September 8th. That means tomorrow night's football game will be played as scheduled.

The district will notify any upcoming opponents of the announcement and will try to re-schedule games depending on the outcome of the legal proceedings.