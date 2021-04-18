Allison Pohlman to lead Drake's women basketball team

DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime associate head coach, Allison Pohlman has been named the new head coach of the women's basketball team at Drake University.
Athletics Director Brian Hardin made the announcement on Sunday, with a formal introduction to occur on Monday.
Pohlman has been a member of the Drake staff since 2007. She was promoted to associate head coach in 2014 by then-head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Last week, Baranczyk accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma.
"Allison has been a critical part of our women's basketball program's success," said Hardin in a release on the university's website. "....Her passion for our program, University and student-athletes is unrivaled. Allison's values align perfectly with our athletic department and I know she will continue the Drake women's basketball tradition of developing strong women leaders both on the basketball court and in life."