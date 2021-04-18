Allison Pohlman to lead Drake's women basketball team

Pohlman has been a member of the Drake staff since 2007. She was promoted to associate head coach in 2014 by then-head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Last week, Baranczyk accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma.

🏀 NEW HEAD COACH 🏀 Thrilled to announce Allison Pohlman ( @DrakeCoachAP ) as the Suzie Glazer Burt Head Women's Basketball Coach! For 14 years, she's helped build one of the nation's top programs. Keep building! MORE ➡️ https://t.co/xvMoRFWRs7 #DSMHometownTeam #BeBlue pic.twitter.com/PsQLb5rYKd

"Allison has been a critical part of our women's basketball program's success," said Hardin in a release on the university's website. "....Her passion for our program, University and student-athletes is unrivaled. Allison's values align perfectly with our athletic department and I know she will continue the Drake women's basketball tradition of developing strong women leaders both on the basketball court and in life."