AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson said the team supported the American Hockey League's decision.

The American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season, including the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months," the league wrote in a statement.

Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson issued the following statement:

We understand and support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.