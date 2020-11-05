AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

The American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season, including the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.
"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months," the league wrote in a statement.
Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson issued the following statement:
We understand and support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.
On behalf of the entire organization, I'd like to thank our great fans for their unwavering support during these difficult times. We hope all of you continue to adhere to local and federal guidelines in an effort to stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you for the 2020-2021 season.