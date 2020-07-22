Ames High School teacher, swim coach Dan Flannery passes away

AMES, Iowa — Dan Flannery, a longtime high school teacher and swim coach in Ames, passed away Tuesday morning.
The Ames Community School District said Flannery worked in the Alternative Learning Program and was "calm" and "compassionate."
“Dan was Ames High Pride. He loved our students, our high school, and our community. This is a huge loss for not only our school community, but the swimming community in Ames and across Iowa,” Superintendent Jenny Risner said in a release. "Dan was committed to excellence in his program and his success speaks for itself. But what was even more impressive was his ability to build strong relationships with his student-athletes that lasted well beyond high school. He made those he coached better athletes and better people.”
Flannery was the head girls swimming and diving coach at Ames High School since 2002, and was awarded the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction Award in 2018.