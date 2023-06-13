Des Moines native's love for the College World Series comes full circle

Amy Hornocker's love for the College World Series began back in high school. Now, she's in charge of one of the biggest events in college sports.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The field is now set for the College World Series in Omaha. This year, a Des Moines native is in charge of running the greatest show on dirt.

Amy Hornocker is in her first year as the College World Series of Omaha's executive director.

"I still don't think it's sunk in for me," said Hornocker. "I have a lot of good people around me and I'm just fortunate to be in this spot."

Her passion for the College World Series actually dates back to high school when she was a manager for the Des Moines East baseball team. The rest, as they say, is history.

"We had a tournament up in Sioux City and then on our way home, we came down here and it was 1998 so that was my first college world series," Hornocker said. "Definitely my high school time and my opportunity to experience this event made me never stop thinking about it."

Hornocker got her degree in sports management from Iowa State University. She got her start with the CWS of Omaha as an intern in 2005. In 2017, she returned as a full-time employee.