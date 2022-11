After knocking off the top seed Springville in the semifinals, the magic continued for the Eagles in the championship despite a 2-0 deficit.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Ankeny Christian volleyball team won the school's first state title in any sport Thursday night at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The No. 4-ranked Eagles faced off against No. 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Despite dropping the first two sets, they came back to win the next two to force a decisive fifth set. Ankeny Christian won the fifth set 15-10.

Carley Craighead and Katie Quick were both named to the Class 1A All-Tournament team. The Eagles finished with an overall record of 39-3.