Ankeny Hawkettes focused on safe return to the diamond for softball season

The Ankeny Hawkettes are back on the diamond and focused on staying safe while getting ready for the season

ANKENY, Iowa — We are now through the first week of summer sports practices. The return to the diamond across the state didn’t come without some pause. But for the Ankeny Hawkettes, safety is goal one and getting to opening day is goal two.

“I was super excited and also nervous about all of the Covid and the changes that would happen and if something bad were to happen I was just a little nervous about that.”

But those concerns didn’t keep Kailey Becker off the softball field this summer.

As a senior, this season means a little more.

“It was very important because I’m also playing in college so I just wanted this last year to be with my Hawkette family.”

She is one of two seniors on the Hawkettes’ roster. The other, Jasmine Rumley, who said a return to the diamond was necessary.

“It was just something that I feel like we all needed was to know we were going to get something back after everything happened, after school was canceled and Kailey and I are both excited to play and coming back our last season was, we’re grateful for it.”

But it hasn’t come without some adjustments.

“There’s a lot of hand sanitizer and hand washing and just rules and breaks for those guidelines and just staying apart from each other.”

The most difficult one to abide by is...

“Six feet apart, we’re all really close as one so just trying to stay six feet apart like our coaches constantly remind us six feet but I think that one is the hardest.”

“The hardest is definitely six feet apart because you can’t like touch each other—high five each other be close to each other and that’s what we’re used to doing.”

They’re still making the most of it.

“It’s fun, we talk a lot, we laugh a lot, we’re just a goofy group of people.”

With one goal in mind. One more trip to state.

“Oh it’d mean the world and be super fun just to do it one last time.”

“always been the standard always been the expectation. We’re gonna try to work as hard as we can to get there and if we don’t as long as we do amazing things on the way there, that’s all we can ask for.”