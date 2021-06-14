Ankeny Hawks motivated by 'unfinished business' on the diamond

The Ankeny Hawks return most of their team from a season ago. They're setting out to win the 4A title they were one win short of in 2020

ANKENY, Iowa — “Flow season, that’s what we like to call it around here,” said senior Jase Bauer.

Everywhere you look on the diamond in Ankeny, the hair is flowtastic.

But don’t let the long locks fool you, Ankeny is very much all business.

“That’s a big part of why I cam back this year, we have some unfinished business to take care of. That kind of you know when you’re feeling bad that can kind of drive you to work harder,” said senior Brody Brecht.

This team hasn’t forgotten what happened a summer ago, losing in the 4A title game to Johnston.

“the goal has been to take that last step, we know what second place felt like last year and don’t really want to experience it again,” said head coach Joe Balvanz.

That’s a big part of why a lot of these seniors returned.

“We’ve been playing together since we were five, so we’ve always played together and none of us wanted to play our last year together so we all kind of said hey man we’re going to all do this together we’re either going to win it together or lose it together,” said Brecht.

“It’s truly a blessing that we’re all back me Brody, and some other guys that could be going off to college everyone’s back it’s really a blessing,” Bauer said.

It also makes for a loaded lineup every night.

“When you’ve got guys that can hit, I think the speed is the one thing that makes us different. Some depth in pitching helps as well with guys like Fulk and Brecht and what Jase can do up the middle is a luxury that most teams don’t have,” said Balvanz.

That will be key if they Hawks want to hoist championship hardware on the last night of the baseball season.

“We just gotta get locked in and I’m enjoying the ride and I can’t wait,” said Bauer.