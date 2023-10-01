Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to return to UNI

Nelson will return to the UNI coaching staff after spending eight seasons as the head football coach at Ankeny High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A familiar face will be rejoining the Northern Iowa football coaching staff.

After spending eight seasons as Ankeny's head football coach, Rick Nelson has accepted a position at UNI.

The assistant communications director for UNI football told Local 5 that Nelson has verbally agreed to return to the program, but his hire is not official yet.

Nelson led the Hawks to a state football championship in 2020. During his time at Ankeny High School, Nelson coached 27 All-Staters.

A graduate of Urbandale High School, Nelson attended UNI to play football. He began his 37-year coaching career at UNI as a graduate assistant.