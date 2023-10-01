Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to return to UNI

ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
A familiar face will be rejoining the Northern Iowa football coaching staff.
After spending eight seasons as Ankeny's head football coach, Rick Nelson has accepted a position at UNI.
The assistant communications director for UNI football told Local 5 that Nelson has verbally agreed to return to the program, but his hire is not official yet.
Nelson led the Hawks to a state football championship in 2020. During his time at Ankeny High School, Nelson coached 27 All-Staters.
A graduate of Urbandale High School, Nelson attended UNI to play football. He began his 37-year coaching career at UNI as a graduate assistant.
After a few years coaching elsewhere, Nelson began working as a offensive line coach at UNI in 2000. He coached 15 seasons at the university before leaving his role to work at Ankeny High School.